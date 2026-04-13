SC seeks Centre’s response on plea for MSP linked to actual cost of cultivation

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Union government and other authorities on a plea seeking that States’ inputs on the actual cost of cultivation be given due weightage while fixing the minimum support price (MSP).

A Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi sought responses from the Centre and others, including the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, on the petition.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Prashant Bhushan submitted that the matter raised significant concerns relating to farmers across the country.

“The plea raises a very important issue related to the farmers in the country,” he said.

The petition has sought directions to authorities to ensure complete procurement of all notified crops at MSP determined on the basis of the exact cost of cultivation.

It has also urged the Court to direct the authorities to take appropriate steps to ensure full procurement from all farmers willing to sell their produce at MSP.

(With inputs from PTI)