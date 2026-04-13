Talks between Centre, Ladakh leaders stall as uncertainty grows over statehood, Sixth Schedule demands

Uncertainty continues to surround the dialogue process between Ladakh leaders, agitating for Sixth Schedule status and statehood, and the Centre, as no fresh round of talks has been held since the February 4 meeting in New Delhi.

The impasse has persisted despite the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk over a month ago, raising concerns among stakeholders about the future of negotiations.

Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairman Chering Dorjey said there has been no communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs since the last meeting. “We don’t know what is causing the delay in convening the next round of talks,” he said.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), an amalgam of political, social, religious, trade, student and civil society groups from Leh and Kargil, are jointly spearheading the agitation. Their demands include Sixth Schedule status, statehood with legislature, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil, and a Public Service Commission for Ladakh.

To press for resumption of dialogue, LAB and KDA held large protest rallies in Leh and Kargil on March 16.

During the February 4 talks, the MHA objected to demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule status, citing financial viability concerns and proposing a Territorial Council model. The proposal was rejected by Ladakh leaders.