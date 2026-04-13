Talks between Centre, Ladakh leaders stall as uncertainty grows over statehood, Sixth Schedule demands

Uncertainty continues to surround the dialogue process between Ladakh leaders, agitating for Sixth Schedule status and statehood, and the Centre, as no fresh round of talks has been held since the February 4 meeting in New Delhi.
The impasse has persisted despite the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk over a month ago, raising concerns among stakeholders about the future of negotiations.
Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairman Chering Dorjey said there has been no communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs since the last meeting. “We don’t know what is causing the delay in convening the next round of talks,” he said.
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), an amalgam of political, social, religious, trade, student and civil society groups from Leh and Kargil, are jointly spearheading the agitation. Their demands include Sixth Schedule status, statehood with legislature, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil, and a Public Service Commission for Ladakh.
To press for resumption of dialogue, LAB and KDA held large protest rallies in Leh and Kargil on March 16.
During the February 4 talks, the MHA objected to demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule status, citing financial viability concerns and proposing a Territorial Council model. The proposal was rejected by Ladakh leaders.
KDA co-chairman Asgar Karbalai said there has been “total silence” from the Centre since then. While there is speculation that talks may resume after the West Bengal Assembly elections, he said engagement could have continued alongside the poll process.
With no progress, LAB and KDA plan to hold a joint meeting by the end of the month to decide their future course of action. Sonam Wangchuk, released on March 14 after nearly six months in detention, will also attend.
Wangchuk has voiced concern over the delay, noting that even after over two months since the last dialogue, no date has been announced for the next round. He also warned that the gap is being exploited to fuel divisions between Leh and Kargil communities, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to act swiftly in the national interest.