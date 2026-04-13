Tensions flare in Haridwar as ‘Ex-Muslim Padyatra’ sparks row over religious symbols

DEHRADUN: The holy ghats of Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar were thrust into fresh controversy over the weekend as an “Ex-Muslim Padyatra” reached the site, drawing sharp condemnation from local religious authorities.

The foot march, which originated from the Ganga Barrage in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, aimed to advocate for those leaving Islam to embrace Sanatan Dharma. However, the arrival of participants wearing Islamic skullcaps at the sacred Brahmkund site provoked immediate outrage from the Shri Ganga Sabha, the body responsible for managing Har-ki-Pauri.

“We were initially led to believe the march consisted solely of individuals who had left Islam to embrace Sanatan Dharma, which is why we were open to it,” said Nitin Gautam, president of the Shri Ganga Sabha. “However, upon seeing videos of participants wearing skullcaps at the sacred site, we felt deeply hurt. This is a deliberate attempt to malign the sanctity of Har-ki-Pauri.”

Gautam said the organisation plans to pursue legal action against those involved, including Saint Ram Vishal Das, who participated in the rally. He underscored that, according to established bylaws, non-Hindus are prohibited from entering the Har-ki-Pauri premises. “We will not allow anyone to use the name of Har-ki-Pauri for cheap popularity,” he added, warning of strict consequences.

The march was met with a heavy police presence to prevent any untoward incidents, as tensions simmered following the circulation of videos on social media.

Speaking on behalf of the marchers, Imroz Alam, an activist associated with the movement, defended the group’s intentions. “Those who have left Islam face significant threats. Our objective in embracing Hindutva and performing ‘Ghar Wapsi’ is to ensure that these individuals are protected and not persecuted after transitioning,” Alam said.

The incident follows earlier efforts by the Ganga Sabha to enforce restrictions on non-Hindu entry at the ghats through the installation of signage. As the debate intensifies, local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to maintain peace in the pilgrimage city.