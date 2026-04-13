The return of Tanga Rides in Srinagar

In the lively streets of Srinagar, where modern vehicles usually fill the roads and life moves quickly, a beautiful piece of the past has reappeared. The rhythmic sound of a horse’s hooves and the gentle creaking of wooden wheels can be heard once again.
The traditional horse-drawn carriage, known as a tanga, has returned to the city, bringing back memories of an earlier and simpler time.
This revival has been made possible by 70-year-old Ghulam Rasool Kumar, a resident of Jamalatta, Srinagar, who now lives in a rented house in Habba Kadal.
Life has not been easy for the 70-year-old. The loss of his two sons to drowning left him devastated and without a stable source of income.
Yet, despite these hardships, Ghulam found the resilience to revive the tanga service after nearly six decades.
Ghulam explained that he used to drive a tanga from 1967 to 1985, but he had to stop due to health issues. Years later, in his old age, he has returned to the very work that once supported his family.
Bringing the tanga back onto the roads was not easy. However, every day Ghulam rides through the busy streets with his horse, creating a rare and nostalgic sight that reminds people of the charm of the past.
He also remembers that in earlier times, tange walle followed a proper system. They were given licenses, and the horses were regularly checked to ensure they were healthy and not carrying excessive weight. Before motor vehicles became common, tangas were an important part of daily transportation, and even government officials used them to travel.
Today, Ghulam Rasool does not demand a fixed fare from passengers. Instead, he accepts whatever they are willing to give. He believes that tangas still have importance in modern times.
According to him, if fuel ever becomes scarce, people can depend on this traditional and completely pollution-free form of transport.
The return of the tanga has caught the attention of many residents, especially the younger generation. Some stop to watch the carriage pass by, others enjoy a short ride, and many capture the moment on their mobile phones.
The reappearance of the tanga in Srinagar is more than just transportation—it is a journey into history. It reminds people of the beauty of tradition and the importance of preserving cultural heritage.
He also said that he began driving a tanga when he was only ten years old. Even at such a young age, he was known as a cheerful and handsome boy who quickly learned how to manage the horse and carriage with confidence.