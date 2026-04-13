The return of Tanga Rides in Srinagar

In the lively streets of Srinagar, where modern vehicles usually fill the roads and life moves quickly, a beautiful piece of the past has reappeared. The rhythmic sound of a horse’s hooves and the gentle creaking of wooden wheels can be heard once again.

The traditional horse-drawn carriage, known as a tanga, has returned to the city, bringing back memories of an earlier and simpler time.

This revival has been made possible by 70-year-old Ghulam Rasool Kumar, a resident of Jamalatta, Srinagar, who now lives in a rented house in Habba Kadal.