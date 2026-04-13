TMC worked with ‘tukde-tukde gang’ to cut off access to Northeast: Modi

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lambasted the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, alleging that the “tukde-tukde” gang, in connivance with the ruling party, has threatened to disconnect the strategic Siliguri Corridor in north Bengal to cut off the Northeast from the rest of the country.

While addressing a gathering at Kawakhali ground in Darjeeling’s Siliguri district, the PM urged the crowd to vote for BJP-nominated candidates in the upcoming elections.

“The ‘tukde-tukde’ gang had threatened to snap the strategic Siliguri corridor to cut off the Northeast from the rest of the country, and the TMC supported them from the streets to Parliament because of its “appeasement politics”, the Prime Minister alleged.

Modi said, “While the Trinamool Congress government could allot Rs 6,000 crore for the madrasas, they are short of funds when it comes to the development of North Bengal. It is because of appeasement politics for a vote bank. It was celebrating festivals in Kolkata when North Bengal was flooded with heavy rains.” Trinamool means anti-North Bengal, anti-tribal and anti-tea gardens,” he added.

Sharpening his attacks on the Mamata government, Modi accused it of depriving people in North Bengal, a strong citadel of the BJP since 2019 when it had a phenomenal rise, winning the highest ever 18 Lok Sabha seats, of infrastructure development.

Trinamool is an anti-tribal, anti-North Bengal party, says PM

Urging people to vote for a ‘double engine’ government, Modi said Bengal will witness development at double the speed. He also alleged, “TMC is an anti-tribal, anti-women, anti-youth and anti-North Bengal party, which has ruined all sectors, including infrastructure, industries and transport in the state”.