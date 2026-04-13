Twin headwinds: Weak monsoon and cost inflation threaten rural recovery

India’s rural economy may face mounting pressure in 2026 as concerns grow over a weaker monsoon and rising input costs, factors that could adversely impact farm output, incomes, consumption, and inflation.

A recent report by Systematix highlights a challenging outlook for the agricultural sector, driven by the likelihood of below-normal rainfall and elevated agro-input prices linked to ongoing global geopolitical tensions.

“The combination of a likely below-normal monsoon and higher input costs due to the US-Iran conflict presents a difficult environment for agricultural production, rural demand, and inflation management,” the report noted.

This outlook comes after a robust monsoon in 2025 and echoes the disruptions seen in 2023, when deficient rainfall hurt Kharif output and weakened rural consumption.

Weather patterns remain a key concern. While ENSO-neutral conditions are expected to continue through April to June, there is a 61 percent probability of El Niño developing between May and July, with a roughly 25 percent chance of it intensifying into a strong event by the end of the year.

According to projections cited from Skymet Weather, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach about 94 percent of the long-period average, placing it in the “below normal” category. Rainfall is likely to be unevenly distributed, with relatively stable conditions in June and July, followed by weaker precipitation in August and September. This pattern could particularly affect northern, western, and central regions of the country.

The report underscores the critical role of the southwest monsoon in India’s economic cycle. A healthy Kharif harvest typically boosts rural incomes and fuels demand across sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, automobiles, tractors, two-wheelers, jewellery, and consumer durables.