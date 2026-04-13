Silence after the song: India mourns Asha Bhosle

India bid a tearful farewell to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12 at the age of 92, as tributes poured in from across the music and film fraternity, political and business circle, including an emotional remembrance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Political leaders and members of the entertainment industry gathered to pay their respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow, describing Bhosle as “one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known.”

Among those who visited her residence were Supriya Sule, Uddhav Thackeray along with Rashmi Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Tabu, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Jishnu Dev Varma, and minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Singer Anuradha Paudwal mourned the loss of the iconic voice, saying, “We have lost a very great singer. It is a very sad day. But by defying this age, by defeating all the problems in life, she has emerged a winner.”

Paudwal and Bhosle shared a long and rich musical association, collaborating on several notable tracks across genres. Their work spanned Bollywood film songs as well as devotional and regional music. Among their collaborations were ‘Prem Ka Granth Padhoo’ from Tohfa Mohabbat Ka, the Marathi hit ‘Aala Aala Vara’, and the Punjabi track ‘Meri Chunni Da Chamke’ alongside Gurdas Maan. The duo also lent their voices to the devotional album Shiv Stuti, featuring bhajans dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Music director Uttam Singh paid an emotional tribute to veteran singer Asha Bhosle, describing her as an “institution” and recalling her warmth and generosity.

Singh recounted a late-night incident when he and his team were leaving her residence after work. “It was around 1:30 at night. As we were about to leave, she saw us and asked us to wait. Within minutes, she went inside, cooked chicken and rice herself and insisted we eat before leaving. She was that kind of person,” he said.

Reflecting on his long association with the singer, Singh said it was difficult to single out any one song from her vast repertoire. He, however, mentioned ‘Le Gayi Le Gayi’ from Dil To Pagal Hai as one of his memorable collaborations with her. He added that he had worked with her in multiple capacities—as a musician, arranger, and later as a music director.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant also paid tribute, highlighting Bhosle’s unparalleled versatility and contribution to Indian music. He said she belonged to a generation of legendary singers alongside Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi, noting that each of them was unique and incomparable.

Sawant praised Bhosle’s ability to sing across genres and languages—from classical compositions to cabaret and youth-oriented songs—adding that her music remained a constant companion for many. “Such personalities are priceless gems of the country. It is very painful when such a gem leaves us,” he said.

Actor Sanjay Narvekar also expressed grief, remembering Bhosle as someone who lived life on her own terms. He said her songs across genres—romantic, sad, cabaret, and upbeat—were all “super hits,” adding that her name itself became synonymous with success.

Narvekar further emphasised that while Bhosle was often mentioned alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar, both artists had distinct styles and should not be compared. “They both had distinct styles. You can't compare Asha ji and Lata ji; they are both legends in their own right. So, comparing them wouldn't be right,” he added.

Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of music lovers.

Draped in the Tricolour, her mortal remains were placed for public homage at her residence in Mumbai on Monday, with state honours underscoring her immense contribution to the nation’s cultural heritage. Her final rites are scheduled to take place at Shivaji Park at 4 pm today, with full state honours.

Visuals from the residence showed a sombre atmosphere, with family members, fans, and industry colleagues gathering in silence as ceremonial proceedings were carried out.

Bhosle’s contribution to Indian music remains unparalleled. A Guinness World Records holder for the most studio recordings, she was renowned for her remarkable versatility across genres. Alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar, she helped define the golden era of Hindi film music.

(With inputs from ANI)