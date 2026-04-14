10 workers killed, 25 injured in blast at Vedanta Limited power plant in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: A massive explosion at the Vedanta Limited power plant killed at least ten workers and left over 25 others injured at Singhitarai in Sakti district, about 180 km east of Raipur on Tuesday.

The disaster occurred when a boiler at the power plant abruptly burst during peak operational hours, sending shock waves through the industrial area.

The explosion's force was so intense that several workers were trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure. Local authorities and emergency services rushed to the scene immediately to initiate rescue operations. According to eyewitnesses, the sudden burst created a chaotic scene as workers scrambled for safety through thick smoke and dust.

Of the 25 injured individuals, several are reported to be in critical condition, officials said. They have been shifted to nearby hospitals, with the more serious cases referred to specialised medical facilities in Bilaspur and Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai addressed concerns over industrial safety and potential negligence in safety protocols, instructing a transparent and rigorous investigation.

"The news of the death and injury of workers in this accident is deeply disturbing. A thorough and impartial investigation into the incident will be ensured," the CM asserted. "Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence in this matter."