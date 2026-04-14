Adi Godrej’s son Pirojsha to take over as group chairman

MUMBAI: Two years after the Godrej group split between Adi Godrej-led Godrej Industries Group and Jamshyd Godrej-led Godrej Enterprises Group, Godrej Industries Group on Monday announced a leadership transition.
Adi Godrej’s younger brother Nadir Godrej will step down as chairman in August upon turning 75 and Adi’s son Pirojsha will take over. Nadir will assume the role of chairman emeritus, along with Adi.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, Godrej Industries, the holding company of the Godrej Industries Group, along with Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences, announced the leadership transitions. “Nadir will step down from the boards of Godrej Industries, Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Consumer Products, and Godrej Properties by then... Nadir has also stepped down as chairperson and non-executive director of Astec,” it said.
Pirojsha will take over as chairperson of Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Industries on August 14. He will continue to serve as chairperson of Godrej Properties, Godrej Capital, and Godrej Ventures.
Burjis to be chairperson of Agrovet
Nadir’s son Burjis Godrej will serve as chairperson of Godrej Agrovet and will join the board of Godrej Industries as a non-executive director from August 14. Burjis has stepped down as managing director of Astec and will continue to serve on its board as a non-executive director.
Godrej Industries Group, led by Adi and Nadir, consists of five listed firms—Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet, and Astec Lifesciences. Godrej Enterprises Group, led by their cousins Jamshyd and Smita Godrej Crishna, includes the unlisted flagship Godrej & Boyce and its various subsidiaries.