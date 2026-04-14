Adi Godrej’s son Pirojsha to take over as group chairman

MUMBAI: Two years after the Godrej group split between Adi Godrej-led Godrej Industries Group and Jamshyd Godrej-led Godrej Enterprises Group, Godrej Industries Group on Monday announced a leadership transition.

Adi Godrej’s younger brother Nadir Godrej will step down as chairman in August upon turning 75 and Adi’s son Pirojsha will take over. Nadir will assume the role of chairman emeritus, along with Adi.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Godrej Industries, the holding company of the Godrej Industries Group, along with Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences, announced the leadership transitions. “Nadir will step down from the boards of Godrej Industries, Godrej Agrovet, Godrej Consumer Products, and Godrej Properties by then... Nadir has also stepped down as chairperson and non-executive director of Astec,” it said.

Pirojsha will take over as chairperson of Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Industries on August 14. He will continue to serve as chairperson of Godrej Properties, Godrej Capital, and Godrej Ventures.