Centre changes eligibility criteria for top BBMB posts reserved for Punjab, Haryana

CHANDIGARH: The Centre has notified key amendments in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), significantly changing the eligibility criteria for two senior technical positions, Member (Irrigation) and Member (Power), which were historically held by officers from Punjab and Haryana.

The BBMB is an inter-state body that oversees the management and distribution of waters and power generated from the Bhakra-Nangal and Beas projects, shared between Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Power on Monday, under Section 97 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, the amendments will take effect immediately. As per the new rules, the Member (Power) and Member (Irrigation) posts will no longer be reserved for officers from Punjab and Haryana respectively.

Under the new rules, the post of Member (Power) will now require an engineering degree in electrical or mechanical engineering, with atleast 20 year regular experience and a minimum of one year at the level of chief engineer or an equivalent senior post and five years of relevant experience in the past decade in either power plant operations or transmission line infrastructure at a minimum voltage level of 66 kilovolts or above.

The rules further added that the preference will be given to candidates with experience in Punjab Government departments or undertakings.

While the candidates applying for the post of Member (Irrigation) must hold an engineering degree in civil or mechanical engineering from a recognised university and should have at least 20 years of regular experience, including a minimum of one year at the level of chief engineer or an equivalent senior post either under the Union Government (Level-14).