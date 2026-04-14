Centre for Social Research urges cross-party support for Women’s Reservation Bill

“We urge all political parties, across ideological lines, to rise above partisan considerations and ensure the timely and effective implementation of this landmark reform in the forthcoming Special Session of Parliament,” she noted adding that women remain significantly underrepresented in India’s highest decision-making bodies, with representation in the Lok Sabha at approximately 14%, far below the global average of 27.2%.

"This reform is not merely about reservation -– it is about strengthening democratic legitimacy by making governance more inclusive, representative, and accountable. India’s experience with Panchayati Raj Institutions demonstrates the transformative impact of reservation," she said.

Highlighting the success at the grassroots level, she said that with over 14.6 lakh elected women representatives across local bodies, women have consistently demonstrated leadership, governance capability, and commitment to community development.

"This reform will help bridge the gap between grassroots leadership and national policymaking. Greater representation of women will bring critical issues -- such as health, education, safety, and care economies -- to the forefront of governance", she said.

Emphasising that this presents an opportunity to fundamentally reshape the nature of political power in India, making it more inclusive, participatory, and reflective of citizens’ realities, Dr Kumari said; "It has the potential not only to change who holds power, but how power itself is exercised. The inclusion of sub-quotas for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes ensures representation from historically underrepresented communities, while continued efforts are needed to ensure broader social inclusion in line with constitutional values."

She, along with others, also called upon all political parties to build cross-party consensus on implementation in the lead-up to 2029 and to prioritise national interest over partisan positions. She urged support for the timely operationalisation of the Act and for advancing the mainstreaming of women’s political participation across party structures and electoral processes.

"Build a strong pipeline of women leaders and equip them with necessary resources. Linking implementation to extended processes, such as the Census and delimitation, carries the risk of further delays in operationalising this reform", she said.

"While these processes are important for ensuring administrative clarity, it is equally important that they do not slow the momentum of implementation. Women in India have already waited decades for equitable representation — this moment calls for timely, forward-moving action," she added.