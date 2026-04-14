Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari pushes metro project for ‘quad cities’

CHANDIGARH: Questioning the current traffic situation in and around Chandigarh, senior Congress leader and MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday asked what it could look like by 2036.

He said the proposed Mass Rapid Transport Project (MRTS) for Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and New Chandigarh is not just a connectivity initiative, but one that could unlock the region’s economic potential and act as a mercantile multiplier, driving growth across the ‘quad cities’.

“The fear that Chandigarh would be swamped by people from across the region if a Metro Project is built is schizophrenic for the lack of a better word,” Manish Tewari wrote in a post on X.

“In fact the real economic growth is on the periphery of Chandigarh today and not in Chandigarh unfortunately and therefore people from Chandigarh in the next 5 years will travel out to work in the adjoining areas and not visa-versa,” he added.