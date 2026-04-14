Constitution under 'conspiratorial attack', protect every right Ambedkar secured: Kharge

The Congress on Tuesday paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge saying that the Constitution today faces a “conspiratorial attack” and calling for the protection of the values enshrined by its chief architect.

“On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar, we bow with deep reverence to the visionary who gave India its moral and Constitutional soul,” Kharge said in a post on X.

He described Ambedkar as not just the architect of the Constitution of India but also a tireless champion of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice.

“Babasaheb was not just the architect of the Constitution of India, but a relentless warrior for liberty, equality, fraternity and justice, values that define the very idea of India,” he said.

“Today, when the Constitution faces a conspiratorial attack, his words and warnings echo with renewed urgency. This is a moment that calls for courage and conviction,”Kharge added.

“We must not merely remember him, we must rise to defend every principle he enshrined, to protect every right he secured, and to uphold every value he lived and fought for,” he said.