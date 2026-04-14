CRPF rolls out training for personnel getting honorary promotion without hike in pay pension

NEW DELHI: Even as questions continue to be raised within and outside the establishment over its necessity and cost, India’s lead paramilitary force, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has initiated a four-week training programme for personnel seeking honorary rank upgrades at the time of retirement.
Notably, such honorary promotions typically last only a few hours and carry no financial or pension benefits.
According to sources, the force has allocated slots across its multiple training institutions for what are being termed 'Special Promotional Courses' scheduled to begin in April. Participation in these courses will be based on willingness and eligibility, they added.
The development follows a policy decision taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in May 2025. Under this policy, personnel from the ranks of Constable to Sub-Inspector in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles are eligible to be granted an honorary rank one level higher on the day of their retirement.
The policy document clearly specified that such honorary promotions will not entail any financial gain or enhancement in their pension benefits.
The sources also indicated that a total of 801 personnel have been selected across five course categories, with each course spanning four weeks. This is despite the fact that the MHA policy does not mandate any training as a prerequisite for the grant of honorary rank, they added.
Experts have expressed concern over the rationale behind the move. They describe the decision as “inexplicable,” pointing out that personnel nearing retirement are required to travel to training institutions, spend four weeks completing the course, and then return only to receive a rank that will be effective for a single day - their last in service.
Critics argue that the exercise raises practical and financial questions, particularly when the honorary rank confers no tangible post-retirement benefits. They question whether it is justifiable to commit time and resources to such training when the personnel will not serve in the upgraded rank.