'Death warrant for India': Left flags ‘federal threat’ in women’s reservation, delimitation Bills

Leaders of Left parties on Tuesday expressed strong concerns over the proposed constitutional amendments linked to women’s reservation and delimitation, warning that they could impact India’s federal structure and political balance.

John Brittas, Rajya Sabha leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said in a post on X, “The bills being introduced in the name of implementing Women’s Reservation amount to a death warrant for federal India.”

He also cautioned against the implications of the proposed delimitation exercise, arguing that it could reduce the political representation of southern states, which have effectively implemented population control measures.

"The government has outright rejected the opposition's demand for detailed discussions and consultations before proceeding with these constitutional amendments," he said.

Referring to assurances by the government, he mentioned, "When concerns were raised about the declining representation of southern states, the prime minister and other leaders claimed there would be 'a proportional increase in seats for all states equally.' However, the draft bills offer no such guarantee."