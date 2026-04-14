Explosion at Chhattisgarh power plant leaves four workers killed, 15 injured

Four workers were killed and 15 others sustained injuries following an explosion at a power plant in Sakti district in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Police said that a few workers are feared to be trapped at the site. As per preliminary findings, the blast occurred in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village in the afternoon.

Soon after receiving information, local administration and police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while rescue efforts are underway to rescue the trapped workers.

This is a developing story.

With inputs from PTI