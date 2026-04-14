Four arrested after protesters clash with security forces in Manipur's Bishnupur; prohibitory orders imposed

A mob clashed with security personnel and set fire to two vehicles in Manipur’s Bishnupur on Tuesday, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita across the district.

The police arrested four persons in connection with the violence and efforts were underway to identify others involved in arson, unlawful assembly, and obstruction of security forces.

The incident occurred when a joint team of the police and paramilitary forces was heading to the Kwakta area of the district after arresting an individual along with drugs at the Imphal airport earlier in the day. The accused had disclosed to the personnel about a concealed cache of arms and ammunition.

“At around 1:30 pm, while en route near Thinungei in Bishnupur, movement of the security team was obstructed by locals following the spread of rumours regarding the identity and purpose of the personnel. A mob gathered and stopped the vehicles of the security forces,” Manipur Police said in a statement.

The situation escalated when some members of the crowd turned violent, damaging and setting fire to two vehicles associated with the security personnel. There were also alleged attempts to detain the personnel, further aggravating the situation.

“Additional forces were immediately mobilised. The crowd was dispersed using minimum necessary force, including tear smoke, to restore law and order. During the incident, some members of the public sustained injuries, and necessary medical assistance was provided,” the statement said.

The incidents came amid protests in parts of Bishnupur against the recent bomb attack in the Moirang Tronglaobi area of the district that left two children dead and their mother injured.