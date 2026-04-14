Larger conspiracy to revive menace of Naxalism, says CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: After the protests by the garment industry workers seeking a hike in salary turned violent in Noida on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that there could be a “larger conspiracy to revive the menace of Naxalism by those elements who were not liking growth and prosperity” in the state. He issued directives to the police to remain vigilant against “disruptive elements” and appealed to protestors to show restraint.
“Naxalism in the country has nearly been eradicated, but attempts to revive it could be part of a larger conspiracy. Misleading and disruptive elements were possibly involved in some recent protests,” said Yogi in a statement issued on Sunday.
The state also set up a high-level committee to establish a dialogue with the stakeholders. It will be headed by Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Commissioner and comprise the additional chief secretary, labour and employment, as its member.
An official from Kanpur has been nominated to the committee as the member secretary. It will have five representatives of labour unions and three representatives from entrepreneurs’ unions.
According to official sources, the committee reached Noida on Monday evening and would present its recommendations to the government after evaluating the prevailing situation.
Meanwhile, the Noida police lodged an FIR against two social media handles belonging to Mir Iliyas and Anushi Tiwari for indulging in rumour mongering on social media about the workers’ protest.
Earlier, Adityanath said that his government was committed to labour welfare, however “certain forces” might be attempting to exploit worker unrest to disturb law-and-order situation in Noida. He also issued directives to authorities to implement labour laws in letter and spirt in every district, treating security, respect, and rights of workers as top priority across the industrial units.
Officials said industrial regions of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Meerut, among others have been put on high alert. The chief minister asked the industrial development authorities to establish direct dialogue with industry bodies, unit managements, and workers to address grievances of the protestors.