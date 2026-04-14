Larger conspiracy to revive menace of Naxalism, says CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: After the protests by the garment industry workers seeking a hike in salary turned violent in Noida on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that there could be a “larger conspiracy to revive the menace of Naxalism by those elements who were not liking growth and prosperity” in the state. He issued directives to the police to remain vigilant against “disruptive elements” and appealed to protestors to show restraint.

“Naxalism in the country has nearly been eradicated, but attempts to revive it could be part of a larger conspiracy. Misleading and disruptive elements were possibly involved in some recent protests,” said Yogi in a statement issued on Sunday.

The state also set up a high-level committee to establish a dialogue with the stakeholders. It will be headed by Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Commissioner and comprise the additional chief secretary, labour and employment, as its member.

An official from Kanpur has been nominated to the committee as the member secretary. It will have five representatives of labour unions and three representatives from entrepreneurs’ unions.