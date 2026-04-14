Madhya Pradesh HC grants bail to two Muslim men over pro-Iran reel, finds no evidence of communal incitement

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to two Muslim men arrested in March 2026 for allegedly appearing in a pro-Iran Instagram reel, observing that the content did not promote enmity between communities.

In a three-page order dated April 9, a single-judge bench of Justice Ramkumar Choubey said the reel merely showed a protest in favour of Iran, which is currently engaged in conflict with the United States of America, and did not violate provisions related to promoting communal disharmony.

“It appears that the police have registered an FIR even without sufficient material constituting the alleged offence. Therefore, it is a fit case for granting bail,” the court said, allowing the application without commenting on the merits of the case. The court directed the release of the accused on furnishing personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

The two accused, Wasim Khan and Yousuf Mehafooz, were arrested on March 8 in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh following an FIR registered under Section 196(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to promoting enmity between groups.

The case was registered on March 7 on the complaint of one Brajesh Chavariya, who had alleged that he saw a reel on Instagram showing the two men along with others saying “Iran Ka Sath Dene Ja Rahe Hai Sab Milkar Allahu Akbar Hindustan Ka Musalman Na Kal Dara Tha Na Ham Aaj Darengey. (We’re going together to support Iran. Allahu Akbar. Muslims of India were not afraid yesterday, and we will not be afraid today.).”

In the bail petition, the arrested duo through their counsel pleaded innocence and submitted that they had been falsely implicated only on the pretext of the complainant, who follows a particular ideology.

On the other hand, the prosecution counsel while opposing the bail application submitted that the applicants had uploaded incriminating material on Instagram. The matter was under investigation and other material was likely to be recovered. Therefore, the applicants were not entitled to be released on bail.