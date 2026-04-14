MoRTH notifies new penalties for overloaded vehicles, rules effective from April 15

NEW DELHI: Vehicles carrying loads beyond permissible limits will be charged heavily depending on the weight.

According to the new rules notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), if the load exceeds the ceiling of 20 per cent, the fee will be charged twice the base rate, and for 20-40 per cent or above, the fine will be four times. The amended rules will come into force from April 15.

The new National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Fourth Amendment Rules 2026 aim to strengthen enforcement and ensure rationalised fee collection for overloaded vehicles, said officials of the ministry on Tuesday.

However, for vehicles with less than the permissible limit, 10 per cent will not be charged an overloading fee.

As per the notification, a revised framework has been introduced under Rule 10 for levy of fees on vehicles carrying loads beyond the permissible Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).

"The amendment seeks to promote compliance with prescribed load limits and enhance road safety while protecting highway infrastructure… One of the key highlights of the amended rules is revised fee structure for overloading,” officials added.

The new penalty structure assumes significance as overloaded vehicles cause significant damage to road infrastructure, leading to accelerated deterioration and increased maintenance costs.