MoRTH notifies new penalties for overloaded vehicles, rules effective from April 15

NEW DELHI: Vehicles carrying loads beyond permissible limits will be charged heavily depending on the weight.
According to the new rules notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), if the load exceeds the ceiling of 20 per cent, the fee will be charged twice the base rate, and for 20-40 per cent or above, the fine will be four times. The amended rules will come into force from April 15.
The new National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Fourth Amendment Rules 2026 aim to strengthen enforcement and ensure rationalised fee collection for overloaded vehicles, said officials of the ministry on Tuesday.
However, for vehicles with less than the permissible limit, 10 per cent will not be charged an overloading fee.
As per the notification, a revised framework has been introduced under Rule 10 for levy of fees on vehicles carrying loads beyond the permissible Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).
"The amendment seeks to promote compliance with prescribed load limits and enhance road safety while protecting highway infrastructure… One of the key highlights of the amended rules is revised fee structure for overloading,” officials added.
The new penalty structure assumes significance as overloaded vehicles cause significant damage to road infrastructure, leading to accelerated deterioration and increased maintenance costs.
Overloading will be determined using certified weight measurement devices installed at fee plazas. In cases the facility is not available at fee plazas, no overload fee shall be levied. The overloading charges will be collected through FASTag only, officials said.
Details of overloaded vehicles will be recorded and reported to the National Vehicle Register (VAHAN).
Vehicles entering National Highways without a valid FASTag will attract applicable provisions under existing rules.
The provisions will not apply to certain private investment projects executed prior to commencement, unless concessionaires consent to adopt the revised rules.
The notification includes a detailed illustration explaining calculation of overload fees for different categories of vehicles based on permissible weight limits, ensuring clarity and transparency in implementation. The amendment is expected to improve compliance, reduce road damage caused by overloaded vehicles, and promote safer and more efficient movement of goods across National Highways seamless with Weigh-in-Motion (WIM).