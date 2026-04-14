Nationwide shortage of life-saving drugs hits Thalassemia patients hard

NEW DELHI: A nationwide shortage of a crucial, life-saving drug has left thalassemia patients in India struggling for treatment, say patients and advocacy groups.

India is often called the thalassemia capital of the world, with an estimated 1,00,000 to 1,50,000 patients. About 20 to 40 per cent of them rely on the injection desferoxamine, sold as desferal, by Novartis in India.

The non-availability of desferal injection is mainly due to public procurement or tendering-related issues, which is having adverse impact on the health of patients, said patients, who spoke with TNIE on condition of anonymity for fear of backlash.

The shortage of this essential drug, which is provided free of cost, in government hospitals, has been continuing for the past five years, forcing many to buy the costly drug from the market, they added.

Desferal is a proven, life-saving treatment used worldwide for decades. It greatly improves survival for people with thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder that lowers haemoglobin levels and can cause anaemia, fatigue, and organ damage. The drug is included in the 2022 National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM).

A Delhi-based patient, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “It’s unfortunate that while the drug can be bought from chemists, it’s not available in government hospitals.”

Patients in Delhi said they are unable to get the injection in any of the government hospitals – from LNJP, Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Safdarjung Hospital etc. “We are forced to buy the injection in black, which should ideally be available to us free of cost.”

According to Gagandeep Singh Chandok, President of the Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society of Bangalore, Desferal is not available in any government hospital. “I am getting desperate calls from patients. This situation has been ongoing for five years. Sometimes, there is a supply, and then there is none. For the past two weeks, Desferal has not been available in Karnataka, and the situation is the same in other southern states.”