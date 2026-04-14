No ‘soft corner’ for crime: Women officers at forefront of modern policing in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Women officers in the Punjab Police have emerged at the forefront of modern policing, overseeing high-impact anti-gangster crackdowns while driving community-focused initiatives.

They are redefining leadership within the force, leading key operations such as Gangstran Te Vaar and Operation Parhaar.

The growing presence of women in leadership roles has positioned the state police among the country’s more “progressive” forces. At present, around 79 women officers are serving in roles ranging from Special Director General of Police to Deputy Superintendent of Police.

According to Punjab Police records, the force includes four Special DGPs, one Additional DGP, two Inspectors General of Police and two Deputy Inspectors General. Among other senior ranks, 18 women officers are serving as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), AIG or Commandant (of these three are posted as SSPs) along with 23 SPs, one ASP and 28 DSPs.

Out of these, five officers are heading field positions, which require them to supervise and take part in operations such as ‘Gangstran te Vaar’. These officers are well trained in technology and have strong expertise in tackling crime across the state.

Senior Superintend of Police of Faridkot, Pragya Jain said that modern policing is defined by competence and coordination rather than gender.

“I firmly believe policing is about competence, courage and commitment not gender. In operations like ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’, women officers have demonstrated all three. Anti-gangster drives involving coordinated crackdowns show that modern policing is intelligence-driven and team-led.”