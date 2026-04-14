PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun corridor, hails infrastructure as nation’s ‘destiny lines’

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 210-km Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor at a landmark ceremony held at the Jaswant Singh Army Ground in Gari Cantt, Dehradun.

The event, which underscored the Centre’s commitment to transforming national infrastructure, was preceded by a 12-km roadshow, his first of such scale in the state capital, and a visit to the historic Datkali Temple.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister described infrastructure expansion not merely as connectivity, but as the creation of “destiny lines” for the nation. “Just as people consult astrology to understand their future through the lines on their palms, roads, railways, ropeways and waterways are becoming the destiny lines of our nation,” he said. He added that such projects form the foundation of the “Viksit Bharat” vision and guarantee prosperity for future generations.

Highlighting Uttarakhand’s rapid growth in its 26th year, Modi said the new corridor would further accelerate the state’s development. Recalling his Kedarnath remark that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand, he attributed the progress to “double-engine” governance and the hard work of its people.

In a speech that avoided political criticism or mention of the Congress party, the Prime Minister began by greeting the audience in Garhwali and Kumaoni and apologised for any inconvenience caused during the event.

Reflecting on constitutional developments over the past decade, Modi spoke of national integration under a unified legal framework. Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 and efforts to curb Maoism, he said the Constitution is now enforced across the country. He also praised Uttarakhand for implementing the Uniform Civil Code, calling it a step aligned with constitutional principles.

On social equity, the Prime Minister paid tribute to B. R. Ambedkar and reiterated the government’s commitment to justice for the poor and marginalised. He highlighted the surge in infrastructure spending, from under Rs 2 lakh crore before 2014 to over Rs 12 lakh crore now. In Uttarakhand alone, projects worth Rs 2.25 lakh crore are underway, transforming remote villages into growth centres.