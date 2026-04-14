Presidency division: Red bastion to TMC fortress

NEW DELHI: West Bengal divides into five administrative regions, Presidency, Burdwan, Medinipur, Malda, and Jalpaiguri. Presidency Division, stitching together Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, and South 24-Parganas, is where Bengal’s demographic heft, economic sinews, and political nerves converge with an intensity the other four divisions cannot match.
Presidency division’s structural dominance is immediately legible from this table. Five districts, more than a third of the state’s population, over a third of its Assembly seats. Burdwan is the nearest rival — six districts against Presidency’s five, but 36 fewer seats and fewer people. Medinipur, despite its geographical size, punches at exactly its demographic weight—13.3% of population, 13.3% of seats.
The numbers are stark. The five districts of this Presidency division account for 36% of the state’s population—the single largest concentration in Bengal. Economically, the gap is even more pronounced: the division generates roughly 45–50% of West Bengal’s Gross State Domestic Product, propelled by Kolkata’s financial architecture, port logistics, services economy, and the vast informal trade networks threading through the metropolitan fringe. Population and capital, pooled in one place. The electoral arithmetic follows almost inevitably.
Of Bengal’s 294 Assembly seats, 108 lie within the Presidency Division. That is 37% of the entire House. North and South 24 Parganas alone account for 64 seats.
Electoral arithmetic only partially explains the division’s outsized authority. Presidency is Bengal’s intellectual headquarters—home to its press, universities, policy apparatus, and cultural institutions.
The electoral record across four Assembly cycles makes the pattern impossible to dismiss. At the seat level, the transformation is even more visceral. In 2006, the CPI(M)-led Left Front held 72 of these 108 seats—a stranglehold built over three decades of organisational penetration into every lane, every locality committee, and every trade union in urban and peri-urban Bengal. It looked impenetrable. It wasn’t.
By 2011, the left fortress had crumbled. TMC and Congress together swept 89 seats. The Left was reduced to 19—a collapse so swift it shocked even those who had predicted it. What happened in the Presidency division that year did not merely reflect the anti-Left wave sweeping the state. It generated the wave, nurtured and amplified it.
The year 2016 brought not a correction but a consolidation. TMC climbed to 91 seats. Then came 2021, and the BJP’s ambitious Bengal push. The BJP had swept large parts of the northern and western parts of the state. In the Presidency division, it won 10 seats. TMC won 97. The metropolitan fortress held firm.
The importance of this region can be marked by the fact that the majority of chief ministers either contested from here, or belonged to this division. Mamata Banerjee, is contesting from Bhabanipur. Former CM Buddhadev Bhattacharya, used to contest from the Jadavpur seat. Jyoti Basu also used to contest from Satgachhia in South 24 Parganas.
The division’s demographic texture offers explanations. A dense and politically literate urban core. Substantial minority communities across the two 24 Parganas have consistently voted with bloc-like discipline. High media penetration that rewards parties capable of narrative control. And an electorate with a long memory for local organisational presence—which TMC has cultivated meticulously since 2011.
The road to governing West Bengal has always run through Presidency Division. Every party that has held the state has first secured this belt. Every wave—Left consolidation in the 1980s, TMC’s surge in 2011, BJP’s containment in 2021—has been decided here before it was decided anywhere else.
This raises a question Bengal-watchers are only beginning to ask openly: if Trinamool Congress’s Presidency fortress were ever to develop its first real cracks—not BJP pressure from outside, but internal fractures, local disenchantment, generational churn—would it show here first, quietly? And would anyone notice before it is already too late?