Presidency division: Red bastion to TMC fortress

NEW DELHI: West Bengal divides into five administrative regions, Presidency, Burdwan, Medinipur, Malda, and Jalpaiguri. Presidency Division, stitching together Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, and South 24-Parganas, is where Bengal’s demographic heft, economic sinews, and political nerves converge with an intensity the other four divisions cannot match.

Presidency division’s structural dominance is immediately legible from this table. Five districts, more than a third of the state’s population, over a third of its Assembly seats. Burdwan is the nearest rival — six districts against Presidency’s five, but 36 fewer seats and fewer people. Medinipur, despite its geographical size, punches at exactly its demographic weight—13.3% of population, 13.3% of seats.

The numbers are stark. The five districts of this Presidency division account for 36% of the state’s population—the single largest concentration in Bengal. Economically, the gap is even more pronounced: the division generates roughly 45–50% of West Bengal’s Gross State Domestic Product, propelled by Kolkata’s financial architecture, port logistics, services economy, and the vast informal trade networks threading through the metropolitan fringe. Population and capital, pooled in one place. The electoral arithmetic follows almost inevitably.