Rahul Gandhi backs Noida workers amid wage protests

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed solidarity with workers protesting in Noida over minimum wage demands, describing the unrest as a stark indicator of the economic pressures faced by labourers across the country.

The protests, which intensified on Monday, turned violent after clashes with police, leading to incidents of stone-pelting and vehicles being set ablaze.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the developments in Noida reflected the “final cry” of workers whose concerns have long gone unheard. He highlighted the widening gap between wages and living costs, noting that a worker earning around Rs 12,000 a month spends a significant portion—between Rs 4,000 and Rs 7,000—on rent alone. Annual wage increases, he argued, are quickly outpaced by rising housing costs.

Gandhi pointed to inflation and stagnant incomes as key factors worsening the financial strain on workers, pushing many into debt. He described this as the “reality” behind claims of a developing or “developed” India.

He also criticised broader economic conditions, including rising fuel prices and global supply chain disruptions, which he said have further burdened ordinary citizens. According to Gandhi, these pressures have disproportionately affected workers, while large industrial players remain insulated.

Raising concerns over labour policy, Gandhi accused the government led by Narendra Modi of implementing four labour codes without adequate consultation, alleging that the changes have extended working hours to as much as 12 hours a day. He questioned whether it was fair for workers, despite long hours, to continue struggling with basic expenses such as education and household needs.

The Congress MP reiterated that the demand for a Rs 20,000 monthly wage is not excessive but essential for a dignified livelihood, adding that he stands with workers who, he said, remain the backbone of the country despite facing mounting hardships.

(With inputs from ANI)