Rahul Gandhi vows to defend Babasaheb Ambedkar’s ideals ‘till last breath’

NEW DELHI: Certain forces are systematically working to undermine the legacy of B.R. Ambedkar and the Constitution, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, vowing to defend the ideals of Babasaheb “till my very last breath”.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar did not merely give India a Constitution, but a vision of an empowered nation founded on justice, equality and dignity.

However, he alleged that certain forces are systematically working to undermine this legacy, claiming that democratic institutions are being weakened, rights are being eroded, and the ethos of equality is under attack.