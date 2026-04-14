Rahul Gandhi vows to defend Babasaheb Ambedkar’s ideals ‘till last breath’

NEW DELHI: Certain forces are systematically working to undermine the legacy of B.R. Ambedkar and the Constitution, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, vowing to defend the ideals of Babasaheb “till my very last breath”.
In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar did not merely give India a Constitution, but a vision of an empowered nation founded on justice, equality and dignity.
However, he alleged that certain forces are systematically working to undermine this legacy, claiming that democratic institutions are being weakened, rights are being eroded, and the ethos of equality is under attack.
“This nation is built upon the ideals of Babasaheb, and I will continue to fight to defend them with every ounce of my strength, till my very last breath,” Gandhi said.
“Together, we will once again realise the India of Babasaheb’s dreams. Heartfelt wishes to you all on Ambedkar Jayanti,” he added.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to Ambedkar.
She said Babasaheb, the architect of the Constitution, gave every Indian a protective shield in the form of the Constitution—guaranteeing liberty, equality, justice and fraternity.
She added that through Ambedkar’s efforts, the concerns of marginalised communities became central to both the freedom struggle and the Constitution.
“Equal opportunity for all, equal rights, and the welfare of every individual form the core of Babasaheb’s ideology. A solemn pledge to uphold the values of the Constitution and the ideals of Babasaheb is the truest tribute to him,” she said.
(With inputs from PTI)