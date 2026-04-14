Railway Board directs installation of automatic closure systems at 1228 level crossings

The Railway Board has directed all zones to expedite the installation of automatic closure systems at 1,228 level crossings. The move aims to ensure that no train gets a 'green signal' unless the level crossing gate is closed for road traffic.

The automatic closure system is a part of the interlocking of level crossing (LC) gates, a safety mechanism under which LC gates automatically close for road traffic on a train's approach, or the system gives a stop signal to the train if the gate is open.

Following a passenger train collision with a school van on July 8, 2025, allegedly due to the negligent functioning of a gatekeeper, which killed three school children in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ordered the installation of interlocking systems at high-traffic density (measured by Train Vehicle Unit or TVU) LC gates.