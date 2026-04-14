Railway Board directs installation of automatic closure systems at 1228 level crossings

The Railway Board has directed all zones to expedite the installation of automatic closure systems at 1,228 level crossings. The move aims to ensure that no train gets a 'green signal' unless the level crossing gate is closed for road traffic.
The automatic closure system is a part of the interlocking of level crossing (LC) gates, a safety mechanism under which LC gates automatically close for road traffic on a train's approach, or the system gives a stop signal to the train if the gate is open.
Following a passenger train collision with a school van on July 8, 2025, allegedly due to the negligent functioning of a gatekeeper, which killed three school children in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ordered the installation of interlocking systems at high-traffic density (measured by Train Vehicle Unit or TVU) LC gates.
According to officials, TVU is calculated by multiplying the numbers denoting road traffic and train traffic per day.
For instance, if an LC gate handles 5,000 vehicle crossings and two trains per day, it makes the TVU 10,000 for the gate.
The Board, after identifying 1,228 LC gates across 16 zones with significant traffic density (of over 10,000 TVU), directed the installation of interlocking systems.
In a recent directive, the Board asked all zones to expedite the work and complete all installations as soon as possible.
"Interlocking of LC gates is very important for ensuring safety in train operation. Various works of LC gate Interlocking have already been sanctioned for LC gates having TVU> 20,000," its letter said.
It added, "The progress of these works needs to be expedited, and it is advised that necessary measures are taken for the construction of signalling buildings at all sanctioned LC gates, and it shall be completed by 15.06.2026."
It ordered zones to give special attention to complete interlocking of LC gates having TVU of less than 50,000 and LCs with TVU of more than 20,000 but less than 50,000.
"Necessary action plans regarding sanctioning for interlocking of LC gates with TVU>10,000 shall be expedited in a time-bound manner," it added.
With inputs from PTI