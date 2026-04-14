Self-reliance, theaterisation take centre stage at Army commanders’ meet

NEW DELHI: Self-reliance in critical technologies and long-pending military theatre reforms came into sharp focus at the inaugural Army Commanders’ Conference in the capital.
Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan on Tuesday emphasised the need for sovereign artificial intelligence and resilient supply chains. This comes a day after Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted the importance of greater tri-service synergy through theatre commands.
Addressing senior Army leadership, Somanathan said building sovereign AI capabilities was now a strategic necessity to reduce external dependencies and secure critical decision-making ecosystems in an increasingly contested global environment. He further stressed that resilient supply chains would be equally vital to ensure continuity of military and industrial operations during crises.
Calling for closer civil-military integration, the Cabinet Secretary emphasised that national security outcomes would depend on a “whole-of-nation” approach, with coordinated participation from government, industry and society. He described “Atmanirbharta” not merely as a policy objective but as a broader national mindset required to build long-term strategic resilience.
His remarks come amid growing emphasis within the security establishment on technological self-reliance, particularly in areas such as AI, semiconductors and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS).
A day earlier, Adm Tripathi had flagged the operational imperative of jointness, stressing that the evolving nature of warfare, marked by emerging technologies and multi-domain threats, required integrated responses from the Army, Navy and Air Force.
He highlighted the importance of securing Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) to safeguard energy and trade flows, while reiterating the Navy’s role in maintaining a forward presence across critical maritime spaces.
Importantly, the Navy Chief said ongoing efforts towards theaterisation would be key to enhancing synergy among the three services, enabling more cohesive planning and execution in future conflicts.