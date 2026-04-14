Self-reliance, theaterisation take centre stage at Army commanders’ meet

NEW DELHI: Self-reliance in critical technologies and long-pending military theatre reforms came into sharp focus at the inaugural Army Commanders’ Conference in the capital.

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan on Tuesday emphasised the need for sovereign artificial intelligence and resilient supply chains. This comes a day after Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted the importance of greater tri-service synergy through theatre commands.

Addressing senior Army leadership, Somanathan said building sovereign AI capabilities was now a strategic necessity to reduce external dependencies and secure critical decision-making ecosystems in an increasingly contested global environment. He further stressed that resilient supply chains would be equally vital to ensure continuity of military and industrial operations during crises.