TMC MP Derek O'Brien demands release of IPAC director Vinesh Chandel, calls ED a 'political tool'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien pressed for 'immediate and unconditional release' of Indian PAC Consulting Pvt Ltd (IPAC) Director Vinesh Chandel.

Chandel, founder, director and 33 per cent shareholder of IPAC, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with an alleged coal pilferage-linked money laundering case.

The arrest was based on an FIR registered by the Delhi Police.

Alleging misuse of enforcement actions for political purposes, Derek O'Brien called for the withdrawal of central agencies from West Bengal ahead of elections.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, TMC MP said, "We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Vinesh Chandel. We demand that central agencies be withdrawn from Bengal ahead of the pulse."