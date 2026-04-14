Women's reservation Bill caps LS seat count to 850 seats; final strength via delimitation

The Constitution amendment bill proposing 33% reservation for women from 2029 does not specify the exact increase in Lok Sabha seats from the current 543. Instead, it states that the total strength should be “not more than” 850, with the final number to be decided by a delimitation commission.

According to government sources, the allocation of seats among states and Union Territories will be based on proportional representation, a formula under which southern states are expected to benefit.

The bill clarifies that the Lok Sabha will comprise “not more than 815 members” elected from states and “not more than 35 members” representing Union Territories, leaving the final figure to be determined through the delimitation process.

"The figure of 850 represents only the upper limit for the total number of Lok Sabha seats," sources said

The 2011 Census will serve as the reference point, and due to more effective population control in southern states, they could see a relative advantage in seat allocation compared to northern states, where population growth has been higher.