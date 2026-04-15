11 dead, 21 injured in Punjab as bus overturns near Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Eleven people were killed and at least 21 others injured after a bus carrying devotees overturned near Fatehgarh Sahib while returning from Anandpur Sahib, officials said.

The bus, carrying around 40 devotees, met with the accident late Tuesday night near Main Majri village in Bassi Pathana. It was returning from Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district after devotees had paid obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi, the offcials said. The vehicle reportedly developed a technical snag, causing the driver to lose control. The bus rammed into an electric pole before overturning, they added.

Locals were the first to respond, rushing to the spot and rescuing passengers trapped inside the overturned bus before shifting them to nearby hospitals. Police and emergency teams reached soon after and launched a rescue operation.

An injured woman said the bus suddenly overturned when it was about to reach Main Majri village. Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar said 11 people, including a woman, died, while 21 passengers were injured.

The injured were initially taken to hospitals in Morinda and Fatehgarh Sahib, while those critically hurt were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.