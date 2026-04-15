Artemis II's success gives confidence to India for Gaganyaan mission, says astrophysicist

NEW DELHI: The success of Artemis II gives a lot of confidence to India, as the country's upcoming Gaganyaan mission plans to demonstrate the same capabilities that the recent spaceflight did, said Somak Raychaudhury, vice-chancellor and professor of physics at the Ashoka University.

The Artemis II crew splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of California, on April 11 after completing a historic 10-day journey around the Moon.

This was the first time in more than 50 years that humans ventured into lunar vicinity.

"The flawless flight of Artemis II is fantastic news for Indians because the Gaganyaan mission will soon happen. It will do the same things that Artemis II did," Raychaudhury, one of India's best-known astrophysicists, said.

"The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has been working with the NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) on Artemis for a long time and our astronauts are going through the same training programmes," he added.

The Gaganyaan mission, which will be India's first human spaceflight, is expected to be launched in 2027.

The Artemis programme's first mission was an uncrewed spacecraft that went around the Moon and came back in 2022.

The second mission is essentially a precursor for the actual Moon-landing mission in 2028.