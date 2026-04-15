CBI raids 77 locations in 8 states in builder-bank nexus probe; 22 new cases filed

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at 77 locations across eight States and Union Territories and registered 22 cases on Tuesday following directions from the Supreme Court to probe the alleged nexus between builders and financial institutions over alleged “subvention plans”.

The cases relate to alleged collusion between certain builders and financial institution officials, resulting in cheating and defrauding homebuyers. The CBI has now registered 50 cases in the matter. Twenty-eight cases were filed last year against various real estate companies and financial institutions.

A CBI official said that extensive searches were conducted across multiple locations as part of a nationwide crackdown. The searches led to the seizure of documents, digital devices, and other materials, which are currently being examined. The agency said the action is aimed at collecting evidence to uncover a larger conspiracy involving diversion of funds, financial irregularities, and fraudulent practices in the housing real estate sector.