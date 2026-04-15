Chhattisgarh Vedanta plant blast toll rises to 14, Congress seeks judicial probe

The death toll in the explosion at the Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district has risen to 14, with another injured worker succumbing to burns.

The blast occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Singhitarai village facility when a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine exploded, triggering a powerful impact that left several workers with severe burn injuries.

According to officials cited by PTI, four workers died on the spot, while 10 others later succumbed to their injuries. One more worker died during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, taking the toll to 14, Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

Of the 20 injured workers, five have been shifted to Raipur for advanced treatment, while 15 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Raigarh district.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He also ordered a probe into the incident by the Commissioner of Bilaspur division and assured strict action against those found responsible.