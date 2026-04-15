Chhattisgarh Vedanta plant blast toll rises to 17, Congress seeks judicial probe

The death toll in the explosion and subsequent fire at Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district rose to 17 on Wednesday.
The blast occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Singhitarai village facility when a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine exploded, triggering a powerful impact that left several workers with severe burn injuries.
According to officials cited by PTI, four workers died on the spot, while 10 others later succumbed to their injuries. One more worker died during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, taking the toll to 14, Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.
Of the 20 injured workers, five have been shifted to Raipur for advanced treatment, while 15 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Raigarh district.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He also ordered a probe into the incident by the Commissioner of Bilaspur division and assured strict action against those found responsible.
Separately, the district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry, while the company has initiated an internal investigation. Sakti Collector Amrit Vikas Topno has appointed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dabhra to conduct the probe and submit a report within 30 days. The inquiry will examine whether the accident resulted from technical or human error and assess safety inspections at the plant.
The Opposition Congress has demanded an FIR against the plant management and called for a judicial inquiry, alleging negligence and accusing the government of attempting to shield those responsible. It has also sought higher compensation for victims’ families.
The 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power project in Singhitarai was originally initiated in 2009 under Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd but remained stalled between 2016 and 2022. Vedanta acquired the plant in 2022, after which one 600 MW unit was commissioned in August last year, while the second unit is still under construction.
(With inputs from PTI)