Domestic workers join protests in Noida, UP govt wage hike turned down

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: Fresh protests by garment and industrial workers intensified across Noida on Tuesday, as clashes with police, arrests, and political reactions marked a second consecutive day of unrest over wage demands and working conditions.

The latest flare-up saw protestors targeting police vehicles and pelting stones at multiple locations. Clashes broke out when police attempted to prevent gatherings in areas, including Phase-2 and Sector 60. Authorities said crowds were eventually dispersed, but tensions continued to simmer across the industrial belt.

The protests come despite the Uttar Pradesh government announcing a wage hike of up to 21% for workers in Noida and Ghaziabad. Workers, however, rejected the increase, calling it inadequate. Many reiterated their demand for a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.

“The rent alone takes away a huge portion of our salary. Prices of food and daily essentials are rising every month. We cannot survive on such low wages,” said one protestor. Several workers also pointed to disparities, claiming that similar jobs in neighbouring Haryana offer significantly higher pay.

Workers have put forward a charter of demands. These include a salary hike at par with Haryana, where wages were recently increased by 35%, double pay for overtime work and transfer bonuses credited directly to bank accounts. They have demanded that salaries and payslips be issued by the 10th of every month, along with a guaranteed weekly off and double wages for working on rest days.