Domestic workers join protests in Noida, UP govt wage hike turned down

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: Fresh protests by garment and industrial workers intensified across Noida on Tuesday, as clashes with police, arrests, and political reactions marked a second consecutive day of unrest over wage demands and working conditions.
The latest flare-up saw protestors targeting police vehicles and pelting stones at multiple locations. Clashes broke out when police attempted to prevent gatherings in areas, including Phase-2 and Sector 60. Authorities said crowds were eventually dispersed, but tensions continued to simmer across the industrial belt.
The protests come despite the Uttar Pradesh government announcing a wage hike of up to 21% for workers in Noida and Ghaziabad. Workers, however, rejected the increase, calling it inadequate. Many reiterated their demand for a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.
“The rent alone takes away a huge portion of our salary. Prices of food and daily essentials are rising every month. We cannot survive on such low wages,” said one protestor. Several workers also pointed to disparities, claiming that similar jobs in neighbouring Haryana offer significantly higher pay.
Workers have put forward a charter of demands. These include a salary hike at par with Haryana, where wages were recently increased by 35%, double pay for overtime work and transfer bonuses credited directly to bank accounts. They have demanded that salaries and payslips be issued by the 10th of every month, along with a guaranteed weekly off and double wages for working on rest days.
Probe points to organised effort using social media platforms behind unrest
The unrest has affected industrial output as workers failed to report for duty in several factories, while others continued operations with limited staff. Employers expressed concern about the disruptions, noting that a steep wage increase would be difficult to sustain.
Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh confirmed that more than 300 individuals have been arrested in connection with the protests and seven FIRs have been registered. Officials said that on Monday alone, over 42,000 workers had taken to the streets across 83 locations in Noida.
However, incidents of serious violence were limited to two places. Senior police officials, including UP DGP Rajiv Krishna and ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, are monitoring the situation. The DGP warned of strict action against “provocative” and “external elements” allegedly responsible for inciting violence.
Officials were instructed to exercise restraint and act firmly against those spreading rumours or attempting to escalate tensions. Authorities said, inputs were being monitored through social media. Initial probe suggested that the protests may not have been entirely spontaneous and indicate a coordinated effort using multiple digital platforms, including social media accounts, to mobilise participants.
Some officials also referred to a suspected call centre-like setup that may have been used to organise the agitation. Police said several chats and audio clips circulating online urged workers to unite and intensify protests. Some messages reportedly advised participants to carry chilli powder following earlier police action.
As the agitation widened, domestic workers also joined the protests on Tuesday.