Draft DGCA rules tightens aviation safety norms; mandates stricter co-pilot training, 90-day flying rule

NEW DELHI: In a bid to ensure passenger safety, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has tightened the norms for crew training as well as qualification for planes operated by scheduled airlines.

According to the revised draft norms, the pilot-in-command (PIC) or co-pilot cannot operate flight controls during take-off and landing unless he or she has done at least three take-offs and landings in the past 90 days on the same type of aircraft or flight simulator approved for the purpose.

The proposed rule changes refer to all aircraft weighing over 5,700 kg. An official said, “This covers all regular passenger flights as well as the larger aircraft we see used for regular operations by all scheduled airlines. It leaves out the smaller aircraft which are lighter.”

The new rules reiterate the need for intensive periodic training for all crew members. DGCA will accept responses to the draft till May 3 and then notify the final rules.

The draft also lays down stringent norms for cruise relief pilot (the one who takes over the flying duties in long-haul flights to ensure the captain or co-pilot gets some rest).