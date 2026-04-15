ED raids premises linked to AAP MP Ashok Mittal, who replaced Raghav Chadha as Rajya Sabha deputy leader

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at business entities linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab as part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) investigation. Mittal recently replaced fellow leader Raghav Chadha as the party's Rajya Sabha deputy leader.

Mittal, a 61-year-old businessman and educationist who heads the Lovely Group is also the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University in Phagwara.

According to officials cited by news agency PTI, multiple locations connected to Mittal’s business interests in Jalandhar and Phagwara, along with other sites, are being searched as part of the ongoing probe.

The action is being taken under FEMA provisions, officials added.