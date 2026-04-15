Four jawans injured as Maoists, security forces exchange fire in Jharkhand's Saranda

RANCHI: Four security personnel were injured after a fierce gunfight erupted between security forces and Maoists in the Saranda forests of West Singhbhum on Wednesday.

The encounter began early in the morning in the Babudera forests under the Chhota Nagra police station area and was still continuing till late evening when this report was filed.

According to West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu, several Maoists are believed to have sustained bullet injuries, although this can only be confirmed after the encounter ends. Police sources also claimed that some Maoists may have been killed, but no bodies had been officially recovered till late evening.

Incidentally, this is the first such encounter since the Centre’s March 31 deadline to eradicate Maoism from the country.

“Four security personnel have been injured during the encounter, who have been airlifted to Ranchi for better medical facility. They are said to be out of danger,” said Amit Renu.

He added that since the operation was still underway, the exact number of casualties or injuries on the Maoist side would only be known after the encounter concludes.

According to reports, Maoists opened fire as soon as they spotted the police. Security personnel then took positions and fired back in retaliation.

The ongoing encounter reportedly involves a squad led by wanted Maoist leader Misir Besra.

Sources said senior Maoist operatives, including Mochu, Sagen Angaria and Ashwin, were also part of the group.

Misir Besra, one of the most wanted Maoist leaders in the region, is believed to have been attempting to relocate when security forces intercepted the squad.