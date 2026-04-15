Govt steps in to protect Chambal river, halts hydro projects as record low flows push dolphins downstream

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife, under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has directed that no hydro or irrigation projects, except related to drinking water if no alternatives available, will be considered until the environmental flows of the Chambal river improve.

This newspaper first reported that the reduction in the environmental flows of the Chambal has reduced water depth in the upper reaches, forcing dolphins to shift their hotspot downstream toward the confluence with the Yamuna river. Even lowering of water level during the lean season exposes nests, belonging to the endangered fauna at river islands, to threats from jackals, stray dogs, and cattle.

During the 90th meeting of the Standing Committee under the chairmanship of the Union Minister of MoEFCC, it was decided that till environmental flows are improved, no projects will be considered, said sources aware of the matter.

The committee was informed by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) that dolphin populations were observed to have shifted downstream compared to their past distribution in 2024. Moreover, during lean season, iconic species are only found in deep pools. The depth preferences of the species are at least above 3 metres, whereas sub-adult gharials prefer more than 4 metres, and muggers avoid shallow water.