Govt steps in to protect Chambal river, halts hydro projects as record low flows push dolphins downstream

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife, under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has directed that no hydro or irrigation projects, except related to drinking water if no alternatives available, will be considered until the environmental flows of the Chambal river improve.
This newspaper first reported that the reduction in the environmental flows of the Chambal has reduced water depth in the upper reaches, forcing dolphins to shift their hotspot downstream toward the confluence with the Yamuna river. Even lowering of water level during the lean season exposes nests, belonging to the endangered fauna at river islands, to threats from jackals, stray dogs, and cattle.
During the 90th meeting of the Standing Committee under the chairmanship of the Union Minister of MoEFCC, it was decided that till environmental flows are improved, no projects will be considered, said sources aware of the matter.
The committee was informed by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) that dolphin populations were observed to have shifted downstream compared to their past distribution in 2024. Moreover, during lean season, iconic species are only found in deep pools. The depth preferences of the species are at least above 3 metres, whereas sub-adult gharials prefer more than 4 metres, and muggers avoid shallow water.
After analysing the data of the Central Water Commission, the WII found that average flow at Dholpur during lean season (May–June) is around 25–50 m³/s. The minimum required environmental flow during the lean season for dolphins and associated fauna should be 369 m³/s to maintain 3 metre depth and an optimum of 849 m³/s for 5 metre depth.
“To enhance understanding of the river flows, the committee recommended widening the scope of the river flow study by involving the National Institute of Hydrology and other relevant agencies, including the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited and the Ministry of Jal Shakti,” said an official aware of the developments at the standing committee meeting.
Finally, the committee has instructed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) in Dehradun to undertake afforestation efforts along the Chambal river to enhance its flow. In another decision, the committee also directed the WII and Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Land Management at ICFRE to prepare the Atlas of Grasslands of India, assess biodiversity associated with them and chalk out a future strategy.
The report, titled “Ecological Assessment of the Chambal River: Status of Major Aquatic Fauna and Flow Requirements,” was submitted to the meeting of the standing committee on March 21.
Flows & ebbs
National Board for Wildlife put moratorium on any hydroproject on Chambal river till it restores environmental flows
Record low flow of Chambal river during May–June pushed dolphins to shift downstream and endangering aquatic fauna habitats
The Wildlife Institute of India analysed that during lean season is ~25–50 m³/s which is far below the required 369 m³/s
The Committee has tasked the ICFRE with conducting afforestation efforts along the Chambal to enhance its flow
The committee also directed the WII and ICFRE to prepare Atlas of Grasslands of India for better biodiversity management