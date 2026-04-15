Housing minister Manohar Lal launches guidelines for Urban Challenge Fund

NEW DELHI: Aiming at transforming urban infrastructure through market-linked competitive financing, the Centre on Wednesday launched the operational guidelines for the ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ (UCF) for which allocation was made in the budget.

Under the scheme, the Centre will provide financial support to transformative and bankable urban projects through competitive “challenge-mode”.

With a strong focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities, the fund intends to position cities as a bankable asset through targeted reforms, strengthened institutional capacity, improved governance and planning frameworks, and the development of sustainable revenue-generating urban infrastructure, said Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, while briefing about the initiative.

He said that the UCF, with central assistance of Rs one lakh crore, is designed as a catalytic instrument to mobilise nearly four times the investment through market-based financing.