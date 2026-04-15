India pushes for stronger BRICS health cooperation, equitable access to vaccines and joint R&D

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday stressed on the need for enhanced cooperation in joint research and development, equitable access to vaccines and medicines, and capacity-building initiatives among the BRICS countries.

Chairing the first Health Working Group (HWG) meeting under the BRICS framework for the year 2026 in New Delhi, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the group meetings in recent years have paved the way for collaboration on pressing health challenges, including communicable and non-communicable diseases, strengthening of health systems, and improving access to affordable medicines.

These efforts have further strengthened cooperation in pandemic preparedness, health technology innovation, and the promotion of Universal Health Coverage, she added.

Emphasising India’s priorities under its 2026 Chairship, she stated that the HWG aims to foster inclusive, sustainable, and evidence-driven health cooperation, while recognising the diverse health systems and socio-economic contexts of BRICS nations.

She underlined the importance of adaptability, mutual learning, and leveraging collective expertise to design scalable and impactful health interventions.

She also highlighted that successive BRICS Health Ministers’ Meetings and Declarations have consistently underscored the importance of sharing best practices, strengthening health infrastructure, and building resilient healthcare systems capable of responding effectively to public health emergencies.

Srivastava further stressed the need for enhanced cooperation in joint research and development, equitable access to vaccines and medicines, and capacity-building initiatives.

As the BRICS Chair for 2026, India is guided by the overarching theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit, she said.

The theme underscores India’s commitment to strengthening collaborative frameworks that are responsive, inclusive, and future-ready, she further added.

The meeting brought together senior health officials, technical experts, and delegates from BRICS member countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia to deliberate on priority areas of cooperation in public health.

Srivastava also proposed two new priority areas under India’s Chairship: BRICS Mission for Healthy Lifestyles, aimed at promoting healthy behaviours and addressing key risk factors such as unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and harmful use of alcohol; and Promotion of Mental Health and Wellness, focusing on strengthening mental health services, addressing stigma, and integrating mental health into broader public health frameworks.

She also highlighted India’s emphasis on evidence-based traditional medicine, rooted in biodiversity and indigenous knowledge systems, as a valuable contributor to Universal Health Coverage and sustainable development, and called for enhanced international cooperation in this domain.