J&K CM Abdullah refuses to cut tricolour ribbon at Srinagar event; BJP seeks action against organisers

SRINGAR: In a move that has sparked political debate, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday declined to cut a ribbon bearing the colours of the Indian tricolour during an event in Srinagar.

Omar was scheduled to inaugurate the ‘Know Your Artisans’ event, aimed at promoting local craftsmanship, at Kashmir Haat in Srinagar.

After arriving at the venue, Omar noticed that the ceremonial ribbon carried the colours of the national flag.

He declined to cut the ribbon and instead asked the organisers to untie it.

The Chief Minister also helped untie and wrap the ribbon before handing it back to the organisers with instructions that it should be kept respectfully.

A CCTV grab of the incident showing Omar refusing to cut the ribbon has since gone viral on social media.

It is not yet known whether any action will be taken against the organisers for using a ribbon with tricolour stripes.

Meanwhile, BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur termed the incident “deeply insensitive and unacceptable”.

“Tiranga is a symbol of India’s pride, unity, and sacrifices of countless martyrs and must never be reduced to a ceremonial object. Using the national flag as a ribbon to be cut during an inauguration reflects a serious lack of understanding and respect for its sanctity,” he said.