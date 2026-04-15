J&K cracks down on drug network, demolishes peddler’s property and freezes assets worth Rs 2.25 crore

SRINAGAR: In a first-of-its-kind action, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday demolished a shopping complex belonging to an alleged drug peddler in Pulwama district.

As part of an intensified anti-drug crackdown, police also froze properties worth Rs 2.25 crore, attached a house, and cancelled a driving licence in separate actions across south Kashmir.

Officials said the demolished property, owned by alleged peddler Mukhtar Ahmad in the Rakhi Lajura area of Pulwama, had been illegally constructed on state land using proceeds from drug trafficking. The demolition was carried out in the presence of police and civil authorities, and the encroached land has been reclaimed. Authorities said the action followed an assessment under the NDPS Act, which established that the property was built from illicit income.

In a related development, police in Anantnag froze four residential properties under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, belonging to Rayees Ahmed Dar, Sabzar Ahmad Dar, Mudasir Ahmed Dar, and Zahid Ahmad Dar, all residents of Tulkhan, Bijbehara in Anantnag.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that these properties were acquired through proceeds generated from illegal narcotics activities,” the police official said adding the cumulative market value of the frozen properties is estimated to be approximately Rs 2.25 crore.

Police also cancelled the driving licence of alleged drug peddler Shahzada Suvaid of Batagund in Tral, Pulwama, in connection with a case registered under the NDPS Act. In another action, a double-storey house worth Rs 25 lakh belonging to Sajad Ahmad Mir in Bongam village in Shopian in south Kashmir was attached after being identified as property acquired through illegal drug trade.