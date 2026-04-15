Maoists, security forces exchange fire in Jharkhand's Saranda

RANCHI: Maoists in Jharkhand’s Saranda exchanged fire with security forces early on Wednesday morning after the two sides came face to face.
According to reports, the Maoists opened fire as soon as they spotted the police; the police then took positions and fired back in retaliation.
Police sources said several Maoists have sustained bullet injuries, while the gun battle is still ongoing. They added that the encounter involved a squad led by wanted Maoist leader Misir Besra.
The encounter is underway in the Babudera forest, located within the jurisdiction of the Chhota Nagra police station.
Although it is suspected that some Naxalites have been killed, no bodies have been officially recovered so far, sources said.
On Wednesday, a joint team of CRPF’s COBRA Battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar, and district police was on a search operation when security forces encountered a group of Maoists who were in the process of shifting their camp to another location within the forest.
“As soon as they saw the security forces, the Maoist squad opened fire—a move met with a strong and immediate response from the security forces. There are reports that several Naxals were killed in the exchange of fire, although no bodies have been recovered so far,” said a police official requesting anonymity.
Intermittent firing still continues from both sides, he added.
According to police officials, a handful of Maoists, who are still left in Sarnada Forests of West Singhbhum, have now shifted to mobile camps to avoid being detected by security forces.
To prevent police from reaching the bunkers, a strong network of spike holes and IEDs have been laid around it.
According to Chaibasa SP, despite the fact that Maoists have planted IEDs in the entire area, forces are advancing slowly into the jungles with full determination and have established several temporary security camps in their core areas.
The state police have launched a joint operation in Kolhan jungles in November 2022 after a tip-off that some of the senior Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra, is hiding in that forest stretch, which is said to be strategically important.