Maoists, security forces exchange fire in Jharkhand's Saranda

RANCHI: Maoists in Jharkhand’s Saranda exchanged fire with security forces early on Wednesday morning after the two sides came face to face.

According to reports, the Maoists opened fire as soon as they spotted the police; the police then took positions and fired back in retaliation.

Police sources said several Maoists have sustained bullet injuries, while the gun battle is still ongoing. They added that the encounter involved a squad led by wanted Maoist leader Misir Besra.

The encounter is underway in the Babudera forest, located within the jurisdiction of the Chhota Nagra police station.

Although it is suspected that some Naxalites have been killed, no bodies have been officially recovered so far, sources said.

On Wednesday, a joint team of CRPF’s COBRA Battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar, and district police was on a search operation when security forces encountered a group of Maoists who were in the process of shifting their camp to another location within the forest.