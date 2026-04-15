Mayawati seeks separate quota for SC, ST, OBC women within proposed women’s reservation

In 2023, while welcoming the BJP government’s move to table the Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, she had said that even if 50% seats are reserved for women and a separate quota for SC/ST/OBC women within this limit, she and her party would still support the Bill and “do everything to get it passed.”

She stressed that women’s reservation should be viewed through the lens of safety, dignity and social upliftment rather than political considerations, warning that entrenched social structures could otherwise limit its impact.

On Wednesday, she said that amid the discussions on women’s empowerment, proper implementation had been hindered by lack of policy clarity and political will.

“As a result, incidents of oppression, caste-based discrimination and exploitation against women, particularly from weaker sections, continue unabated,” she added.

Targeting the Congress, she questioned why the issue of sub-quotas for SC, ST and OBC women was being raised now, alleging that it was ignored during its earlier tenure due to “casteist bias”.

Referring to B R Ambedkar, she said constitutional provisions aimed at ensuring equality for women had been diluted over time, and cited his resignation as law minister over issues including reservation for backward classes and women’s rights.

Mayawati urged that the issue be kept above partisan politics and implemented at the earliest to ensure meaningful progress in women’s representation and empowerment.