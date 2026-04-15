Money flows, candidates kept hostage as Gujarat local body poll turns murky

AHMEDABAD: After a string of uncontested BJP wins, the Congress in Gujarat has shifted over 100 candidates to a secret location, triggering full-blown “resort politics” to prevent poaching in the run-up to local body elections. The elections for 15 municipal corporations, 34 district panchayats, 84 municipalities, and 260 taluka panchayats have entered a decisive phase.

All major players—the BJP, Congress, and AAP—have gone into aggressive campaign mode, but beneath the surface, a sharper game is unfolding: one of withdrawals, pressure, and alleged deals.

With the April 15 deadline to withdraw nominations approaching, the Congress camp has slipped into defensive overdrive, fearing large-scale horse-trading. Many nominees have switched off phones and have moved to undisclosed locations.

Congress chief Amit Chavda, who has launched a blistering attack, alleged that BJP leaders are offering `20–30 lakh deals to poach Congress candidates. “This is not an election; this is a marketplace,” he effectively charged, warning that democracy is being “auctioned seat by seat.” He said that law enforcement officials are visiting homes of Congress candidates to intimidate them.