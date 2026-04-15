Mumbai Diary: Uddhav moves to steady ranks amid ‘Operation Tiger’ buzz, meets MPs one-on-one

Uddhav keeps team together, fears poaching

After the report of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Operation Tiger, Uddhav Thackeray has shaken and started meeting his own Lok Sabha MPs one after another and trying to understand their psyche, whether they really want to leave the party and join the Shinde Sena. Thackeray reminded these MPs of their commitment to the party and the Thackeray family and asked them to stick to the promise that was given during the ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha election. Thackeray is trying and putting every effort to keep his flock together at the critical juncture because his party is not in a position to absorb another blow.