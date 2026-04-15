Mumbai Diary: Uddhav moves to steady ranks amid ‘Operation Tiger’ buzz, meets MPs one-on-one

Chennithala may return to Kerala if UDF wins
After delivering a satisfactory performance for the party in the state, Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala is expected to return to the head role in his own state, Kerala, if the Congress-led front comes back to power. Chennithala is the senior-most leader of the Congress and a proven administrator. He is very much in the race for the chief minister of Kerala along with Congress general secretary KV Venugopal, who is touted as close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while Chennithala is a confident trustee of Sonia Gandhi. It will be interesting to see who wins, mother or son, when it comes to choosing the key decisions for the party’s future.
Uddhav keeps team together, fears poaching
After the report of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Operation Tiger, Uddhav Thackeray has shaken and started meeting his own Lok Sabha MPs one after another and trying to understand their psyche, whether they really want to leave the party and join the Shinde Sena. Thackeray reminded these MPs of their commitment to the party and the Thackeray family and asked them to stick to the promise that was given during the ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha election. Thackeray is trying and putting every effort to keep his flock together at the critical juncture because his party is not in a position to absorb another blow.
Cong social media posts in spotlight
State Congress’s social media handle was very much in discussion for its quick and crisp posts in addition to its funny and sarcastic replies that bewilder several ruling party people. It was revealed that the party has some young, talented volunteers who are committed to the party’s secular and progressive ideology, and these youths are handling the party’s affairs effectively and giving the party name, fame, and buzz even though the party is in a decimated position and trying to rekindle itself in the crowded, competitive political market.
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com