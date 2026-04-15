'Rahul Gandhi is a crazy person': Assam CM Himanta retorts to allegation on abusing power to harass opponents

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a 'crazy person' and challenged him to make his passport details public.

His scathing remarks come after Rahul Gandhi accused him of 'abusing state power to harass his political opponents and critics'.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had also termed Sarma as the 'most corrupt person' in the country. He had also expressed that the Congress stood with Pawan Khera.

Khera had alleged that the Assam CM's wife has multiple passports and offshore properties, which were not declared in the chief minister's election affidavit. The Sarmas have rejected the allegations as false.

In a post on X, Gandhi had said, "The present CM of Assam is the most corrupt in the country. He will not escape the law. His abuse of state power to harass his political opponents and critics is against the Constitution. The questions that are being raised have to be probed. Transparency, accountability of power and the rule of law are the basis of our Constitutional values. The Congress stands with Pawan Khera. We will not be intimidated."