Seaplane makes historic landing at Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The long-awaited dream of introducing seaplane services in Uttarakhand took a major leap forward this week as a seaplane successfully touched down on the waters of the Tehri lake reservoir. The trial, conducted by Sky Hop Private Limited, marked a significant milestone for regional connectivity and adventure tourism in the state.

After facing several technical hurdles that had stalled previous attempts, the aircraft successfully took off from Jolly Grant Airport and landed at Koti Colony in the Tehri Lake area at approximately 5:30 PM on Tuesday. The aircraft conducted two successful landing and take-off sorties, drawing cheers and applause from locals who had gathered to witness the historic moment.

The process, however, was not without its suspense. Throughout Tuesday, the landing schedule faced multiple revisions due to logistical coordination. Originally slated for 9:00 AM, the timing was pushed to noon and finally rescheduled to the late afternoon as officials from the tourism and police departments worked in tandem to ensure safety and security.

Following the success of the initial landing, trial operations continued on Wednesday, with further testing planned for Thursday to ensure operational readiness.

District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal, sharing insights provided by company officials, emphasized that authorities are already planning for the long-term integration of this service. “We are committed to ensuring that the introduction of seaplane operations does not disrupt existing boating activities on the lake. Robust management systems will be put in place to harmonize these services,” Khandelwal stated.

The introduction of seaplane connectivity is expected to be a game-changer for the region, potentially unlocking new avenues for tourism and boosting local commerce.

District Tourism Officer Sobat Singh Rana expressed optimism about the project’s impact. “The maiden trial of the 19-seater seaplane by Sky Hop Private Limited has been a resounding success. We have scheduled further trials over the coming days to fine-tune the operations. There is immense enthusiasm among both tourism stakeholders and adventure enthusiasts, who see this as a transformative step for the Tehri region,” Rana told the TNIE.